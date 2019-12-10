Entertainment News
Adam Levine Transforms Into Parking Attendant From Hell! [VIDEO]

Philly Fights Cancer at Philadelphia's Iconic Navy Yard

Source: Hugh Dillon/WENN.com / WENN

One of the easiest ways to f*** up my day…. is to give me a parking ticket. I think everybody who drives can relate. It’s bad enough that often times, the signs are too difficult to decode. Write them in a language that we can understand and maybe we won’t have this problem! Can you tell I’m still upset about previous experiences like these? (Takes a deep breath). Recently, Adam Levine (of Maroon 5) went undercover to give some residents of Los Angeles, California a hard time. Look at the childish games he played on people:

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
