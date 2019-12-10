Entertainment News
WATCH: Harry Styles Performs ‘What Makes You Beautiful’

This has me all in my feels. Harry Styles performed the One Direction classic, “What Makes You Beautiful”, at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball paying tribute to his humble beginnings. He told the crowd, “If you know the words to this one, please do sing along.”

8 years later and hearing it sung all by Harry himself, it sounds like a totally different song as he definitely added his own style and flare! Styles is also preparing to drop his sophomore album, Fine Line this Friday. Brb as I go listen to the entire “What Makes You Beautiful” album now because I’m feeling so nostalgic.

 

WATCH: Harry Styles Performs ‘What Makes You Beautiful’  was originally published on radionowindy.com

