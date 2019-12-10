Entertainment News
Harry Styles Gets Naked For ‘Fine Line’ Artwork

Harry Styles

Source: Getty / Getty

Whelp!! If you’re a huge Harry Styles fan you’re going to love this! Harry’s new album is out on the 13th and it looks like he gets a little risque in the album art! A few seconds into the video below there’s a picture of him completely naked! Obviously, this has all the big fans freaking out. Great way to help sell albums I guess. HAHA!!

His new song Adore You is currently playing on the station. I swear, this kid was born in the wrong decade. He should have lived around the time of the Beatles or maybe the late 70’s early 80’s. There’s a lot of art to his music. I dig it.

