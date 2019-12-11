Megan Thee Stallion Premieres New Song During NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert

Megan Thee Stallion is my spirit animal. After I finish driving the boat, I transform into her. She represents having self confidence in everything you are. Unlike other female rappers, she ain’t about having beef. She wants EVERYONE to succeed. It’s dope af that she’s from our city and everybody around the country is rocking with her. Houston is where it’s at. She recently performed on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert. This was the first time that they ever used a live band with an artist and they all kilt it. Check out her episode here:

