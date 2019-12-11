Entertainment News
Disney+ Releases Trailer For Another Creative Show: “Pick of the Litter”

Caring for Your Pets - POV

Source: John Dickson / Getty

Disney+ might’ve struck gold. To be completely honest, I spend more time on their app than I do on Netflix. There are soooo many, dope, original shows that grasp my attention. Not to mention… next year… we get a Proud Family reboot! This trailer for “Pick of the Litter” is so cool to me. It’s a concept that’s never been done before and it’s programming that the entire family can enjoy. I’m anxious for December 20th to get here so I can check it out. It’s perfect timing because I’ll be on Winter Break. Bring it on, Disney+!!!

blind , Disney , Guide Dog , Handicap , Pick Of The Litter

