Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Lizzo Named TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019

Singer Lizzo performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Congrats to Lizzo!

On Wednesday, the singer and Grammy nominee was named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year for 2019.

The announcement comes as TIME rolls out its year-end lists, including naming Person of the Year, Athlete of the Year and more. In her feature interview, the “Truth Hurts” singer discusses her decade long grind to the top and how now she’s a mainstream pop star unlike many have ever seen.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-ass time,” she told the magazine. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

You can read the full profile here.

RELATED: Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her Cheeks Were Out At The Lakers Game

RELATED: Watch Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” Video Featuring Southern University’s Human Jukebox [VIDEO]

RELATED: Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At The Lakers Game [VIDEO]

Lizzo Named TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

lizzo

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Caring for Your Pets - POV
Disney+ Releases Trailer For Another Creative Show: “Pick…
 13 hours ago
12.10.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Premieres New Song During NPR…
 16 hours ago
12.10.19
An Era In Cinema: Movies Most Loved By…
 19 hours ago
12.10.19
Harry Styles Gets Naked For ‘Fine Line’ Artwork
 20 hours ago
12.10.19
Billie Eilish is Scoring a $25 Million Documentary…
 2 days ago
12.10.19
Philly Fights Cancer at Philadelphia's Iconic Navy Yard
Adam Levine Transforms Into Parking Attendant From Hell!…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
WATCH: Harry Styles Performs ‘What Makes You Beautiful’
 2 days ago
12.10.19
2018 Nick Cannon Wild'N Out Live
Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Snooki Is Retiring From Jersey Shore!
 2 days ago
12.09.19
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In Chicago
 3 days ago
12.08.19
HAIR LOVE
“Hair Love” Animated Short Film Teaches Valuable Lessons!…
 5 days ago
12.06.19
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 15 - Top 10 Revealed And Perform
Who Sung It Better? Alessia Cara vs. Kelly…
 5 days ago
12.06.19
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com
Camila Cabello Releases Sophomore Album, ‘Romance’ [NEW MUSIC]
 5 days ago
12.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close