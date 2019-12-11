News
Bad And Boujee: Cardi B Appears For Court In Designer Feather Fit

Facing charges but still unbothered.

Cardi B Returns To Court To Answer Charges Over Strip Club Incident

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

Regardless of life’s ups and downs Cardi B will always be Cardi B. She proved this once again during a recent legal hearing.

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx Bombshell showed out when pulling up to Queens court on Tuesday, December 10. Accompanied by her management, legal team and security detail, Belcalis wore an outfit worthy of the Met Gala ball. The drip in question was a black-feathered coat with an over-sized hood and a what seems to be an eight foot train that dragged behind her. Underneath she was sporting a white button-up shirt, skinny black tie, black pants and Louis Vuitton boots.

The “Bodak Yellow” is accused of assaulting two female bartenders at a Queens gentleman’s club in 2018. Rumor has it she wanted all the smoke with the pair of sisters because one of them was allegedly sleeping with her then boyfriend now husband Offset.

Her lawyers asked the presiding judge that the accusers submit certain social media posts, that are no deleted, they made regarding the altercation citing they are important to the case. The judge confirmed that Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, was already subpoenaed but the media conglomerate had denied the request. Naturally, the prosecutors responded with a big old #GoodLuckWithThat in regards to helping source the IG posts in question.

Bardi left the court without saying a word. Her next appearance is slated for January. Video of the dramatic entrance below.

Photo: Prince Williams

