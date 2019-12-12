Entertainment News
Kendall Jenner Avoids Harry Styles’ Controversial Questions [VIDEO]

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Harry Styles has THE BEST personality ever!!!!!! If I wouldv’e known this 10 years ago, I would’ve been a One Direction fan from jump. I always thought they were corny. Nobody could ever compare to N’Sync. They were more my era. It’s crazy cause I like 1D better as solo artists than as a group. AND ANOTHER THING: How come you never told me he had something going on with Kendall Jenner!? Where have I been???? Under a damn rock??? There chemistry is A1. Let’s start a petition to get them back together. Who’s with me!?

