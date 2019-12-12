Entertainment News
Get Your First Look At The Official “In The Heights” Movie Teaser!

Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv

Source: WENN / gpointstudio/Westend61/Cover Images

I am a huge theater junkie. I’ve been in over 30 productions. Just this year, I got back on stage as Man IN Green in “For Colored Boyz on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown when Freedom ain’t enuff.” If you missed my performance, here’s a snippet:

*WARNING* This scene can be difficult to watch and is not suitable for children.

“In The Heights” is not as deep as For Colored Boyz. It’s a light-hearted musical that the entire family can enjoy. It’s a show that Lin-Manuel Miranda created a few years before the Boradway hit: Hamilton. Watch the teaser:

In the Heights , Lin-Manuel Miranda , movie , musical

