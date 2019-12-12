Kris Jenner Wants To Give You Botox For The Holidays!

Kris Jenner has the perfect gift for the holidays… Botox!!!

Jenner says, “It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

Botox is nothing new for the Kardashian/Jenner clan and is injected into muscles temporarily to reduce the look of severe forehead lines, crow’s feet, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

kris says she even gives her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, Botox for the holidays.

She adds, “I also feel really blessed to have my mom still here feeling okay, and she’s 85 years old. I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I’m her age. She’s a joy. I’m going to give her a Botox gift card for sure.”

Kris is like the new Oprah…YOU get Botox…YOU get Botox!!! The gift of youthful-looking skin is truly the gift that keeps on giving!

Written By mmmckinz Posted 3 hours ago

