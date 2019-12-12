Charlie Puth Is Down For A Song With His Brother, Reveals Album Plans, 2019 Faves & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Charlie Puth is back in Houston! The singer/songwriter chats with Laura about his brother Steven and whether they’d do a song together (1:27), making music in unique ways (2:19), the weirdest place he’s ever had a song idea (3:40), the power of In-N-Out (4:20), plans for his upcoming album plus his new song “Mother” (5:41), his musical favorites such as Christmas song (8:25), favorite new artist (9:36), album (10:25), song (11:18) and more! Yes, he’s a BIG Lewis Capaldi fan and … I think we scared him with our Shawn Mendes cut out!

