Maroon 5 Headed To Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion In 2020!

Enter the pre-sale code NOW to get first dibs on tickets!

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2019 - Wembley Stadium

Source: Isabel Infantes – PA Images / Getty

Maroon 5 is coming BACK to The Woodlands!

The band will be performing on June 8, 2020 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and we have your access to pre-sale tickets BEFORE they go on sale to the general public.

Here’s what you do. First, head to this link here and enter the keyword NOW. That’s right, enter the keyword NOW and you have first dibs to tickets to see Maroon 5 next June. Here’s the thing though – you have until 10 p.m. TONIGHT to do so so get to it!

Good luck!

