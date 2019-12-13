Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Full Length “In The Heights” Movie Trailer!

It’s finally happening!!!! I didn’t think that that my wildest dreams would really come true. “In The Heights” is coming to a movie screen near you next Summer 2020. Even if you don’t like musicals, this should be the first show that you should start off with. It’s less like the typical/classic score and more like s*** that we would hear on the radio. It’s rooted in Hip-Hop with a lot of Latin influences. I’m not excited about CATS…. but I’m looking forward to THIS and hoping that a movie version of WICKED is coming too. Let us pray.

