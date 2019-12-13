Entertainment News
Selena Gomez Reveals Album Name And Artwork

2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

We’ve been waiting so long for this!! Selena posted on instagram the video below revealing the name of her album “RARE”, release date January 10th and the songs list “Rare”, “Dance Again,” “Ring,” “Vulnerable,” “People You Know,” “Let Me Get Me,” “Crowded Room”, “Kinda Crazy,” “Fun,” “Cut You Off” and “A Sweeter Place”! It’s a good video watch it all the way through! Can’t wait for the album!

 

