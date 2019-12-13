Is Chris Daughtry The Rottweiler On The Masked Singer!? [VIDEO]

I haven’t been keeping up with The Masked Singer, but I wish I was. They’ve been stepping it up this season. Last go round they had D-List celebrities… this time things are a liiiiiitle different. I mean. if Patti LaBelle is competing on your show, you struck gold. She’s not gonna participate in anything that’s trash. As much as I used to watch American Idol back in a day, you would think I would be able to recognize Chris Daughtry’s voice. Your comments helped me realize that he may be the Rottweiler. What do you think?

youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyKQArmtBXA&w=560&h=315]

