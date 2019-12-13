I never got to actually go see Ariana Grande on her Sweetener Tour but I suppose a live album will suffice. She has been teasing a live album of her Sweetener World Tour for months now! This week Ariana finally announced on Instagram that the album really is on the way.

Okay, so no there’s no official release date but Grande said the album will be here before the end of the year on Twitter. So that’s promising. It appears the track list has also been unveiled via screenshot of a text message. There’s at least 29 songs! The album is available for pre-save now.

When to Expect Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetner World Tour’ Live Album was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Mallory Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: