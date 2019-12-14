Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

JoJo Gets Us Ready For The Holidays With “The Christmas Song” [VIDEO]

Jojo

Source: Atlantic Records

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Ya’ll know how much I love JoJo’s voice… and she’s fine af to me too. It’s crazy how she’s been able to keep it together after all of the years. She looks the same as she did when she released “Leave (Get Out).” I’m glad that she finally got out of her bad record deals. I can see the happiness in her spirit now. Check out her rendition of “The Christmas Song” below.

In case you missed it, Jojo’s been dropping some original music as well and fans are hoping this means that we’re getting an album soon too. Prayers up! Only time will tell.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
jojo , r&b , The Christmas Song

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Jojo
JoJo Gets Us Ready For The Holidays With…
 7 mins ago
12.13.19
Best Holiday Movies From 2000 To NOW!
 10 hours ago
12.13.19
Selena Gomez Reveals Album Name And Artwork
 10 hours ago
12.13.19
When to Expect Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetner World Tour’…
 11 hours ago
12.13.19
Chris Daughtry
Is Chris Daughtry The Rottweiler On The Masked…
 24 hours ago
12.12.19
US-POLITICS-WHITEHOUSE
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Full Length “In The Heights”…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Capital FM Summertime Ball 2019 - Wembley Stadium
Maroon 5 Headed To Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Get Your First Look At The Official “In…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Kendall Jenner Avoids Harry Styles’ Controversial Questions [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Caring for Your Pets - POV
Disney+ Releases Trailer For Another Creative Show: “Pick…
 3 days ago
12.10.19
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Celebs Use Private Terminals at…
 3 days ago
12.11.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Premieres New Song During NPR…
 3 days ago
12.10.19
Sign the Petition for a Baby Yoda Emoji
 3 days ago
12.11.19
An Era In Cinema: Movies Most Loved By…
 3 days ago
12.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close