JoJo Gets Us Ready For The Holidays With “The Christmas Song” [VIDEO]

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Ya’ll know how much I love JoJo’s voice… and she’s fine af to me too. It’s crazy how she’s been able to keep it together after all of the years. She looks the same as she did when she released “Leave (Get Out).” I’m glad that she finally got out of her bad record deals. I can see the happiness in her spirit now. Check out her rendition of “The Christmas Song” below.

In case you missed it, Jojo’s been dropping some original music as well and fans are hoping this means that we’re getting an album soon too. Prayers up! Only time will tell.

