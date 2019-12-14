Ellen Brings Man To Tears Of Joy With The Help Of Sterling K. Brown [VIDEO]

Cue the water works! Ellen manages to make me cry EVERY TIME she does something sweet for someone. She has the Oprah effect. You can tell that both Icons love bringing joy to other people. That’s really what we are on this earth for. When I clicked this video, I didn’t think it would have that type of effect on me… but it did. I was in the radio station’s studio crying my eyes out. I got chills. My glasses got foggy and my nose was running; that’s how emotional I was. Check it out:

