Watch Katharine McPhee’s Rendition Of “She Used To Be Mine” From Waitress

She is all that mixed up and baked in a beeeeeautiful pie. She is gone, but she used to be miiiiiiiiiiine. Ugh! This song gets me everytime. I never gave it the time of day because I always assumed it was girly, but the message resonates with both men and women. We are all imperfect and have made mistakes in our past. Katharine McPhee did a really good job with her rendition of “She Used To Be Mine.” My dream is to go to New York to see this show. Shoot…. my dream is to go to New York to see ANY show on Broadway. Lol Who wouldn’t? I’ve seen “The Lion King,” “Avenue Q” & “In The Heights” there but it’s time to go back to see more!

