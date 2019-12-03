[WIN] A Copy Of Hustlers!

One of the year’s best movies is headed to digital download and blu-ray! Hustlers, already one of the bigger nominated films of 2019 is coming home and you can have a copy! Dazzling critics and audiences alike, the “fiercely funny” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone) drama follows a band of business-savvy strippers as they unite to seek revenge in what critics are hailing as “one of the year’s best films” (Joey Nolfi, Entertainment Weekly). Inspired by journalist Jessica Pressler’s 2015 viral New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores,” HUSTLERS is filled with wildly entertaining and empowering moments from beginning to end and takes audiences behind the scenes of this inspiring real life con.

