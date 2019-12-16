Joe & McKinzie
Chance The Rapper Cancels The Big Day Tour

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

For the second time this year, Chance The Rapper is canceling his The Big Day Tour.

He made the announcement on social media yesterday saying, “I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”The cancellation comes after he performed on Saturday in L.A.

In September, following the birth of his second daughter Marli, Chance announced he was postponing his tour due to paternity leave. He then decided to delay his concerts just days before his kickoff in San Francisco on September 14th.

No word on when in 2020 Chance will reschedule his tour.

