Watch Citizen Queen's A Capella Version Of "Bad Guy" By Billie Eilish

Citizen Queen

Source: Amir Diamond / Amir Diamond

Citizen Queen is a force to be reckoned with. They are doing things that haven't been done before. The only a capella group that I know is Pentatonix (who happen to be their mentors). I'm excited to see what 2020 has in store for CQ. I'm rooting for these ladies. They are young, beautiful and all have their individual, unique sounds and styles. Every cover they've released is dope. Most recently they took Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" and put their own swag on it. Check out the video for it below and share it if you like what you see.

