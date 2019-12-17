Woman Calls 911 For Help And Pretends To Order Pizza! [VIDEO]

This was a very smart move. When you are in distressful situations, you can’t let it get the best of you. Sometimes you have to think of creative ways to get out of it. A woman in Oregon called 911 for help but pretended to order a pizza. Thank goodness the dispatcher was very observant to what the lady was doing. I’m praying for the safety of those who are currently in relationships where domestic violence is an issue. You deserve better. Develop a plan and get out of it while you can. Your life matters!!!

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram