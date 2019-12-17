Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Woman Calls 911 For Help And Pretends To Order Pizza! [VIDEO]

Pizza

Source: Brian Macdonald / Getty

This was a very smart move. When you are in distressful situations, you can’t let it get the best of you. Sometimes you have to think of creative ways to get out of it. A woman in Oregon called 911 for help but pretended to order a pizza. Thank goodness the dispatcher was very observant to what the lady was doing. I’m praying for the safety of those who are currently in relationships where domestic violence is an issue. You deserve better. Develop a plan and get out of it while you can. Your life matters!!!

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
9/11 , Dispatcher , Domestic Violence , emergency , Oregon , Pizza , Police

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Pizza
Woman Calls 911 For Help And Pretends To…
 5 hours ago
12.16.19
Citizen Queen
Watch Citizen Queen’s A Capella Version Of “Bad…
 6 hours ago
12.16.19
WATCH: Niall Horan Performs on SNL
 15 hours ago
12.16.19
WATCH: Justin Bieber Gets Kylie Jenner To Sing…
 16 hours ago
12.16.19
2016 New York Comic Con - Day 1
Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back…
 16 hours ago
12.16.19
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Katharine McPhee’s Rendition Of “She Used To…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
This Is Us - Season 2
Ellen Brings Man To Tears Of Joy With…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
Jojo
JoJo Gets Us Ready For The Holidays With…
 3 days ago
12.13.19
Best Holiday Movies From 2000 To NOW!
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Selena Gomez Reveals Album Name And Artwork
 4 days ago
12.13.19
When to Expect Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetner World Tour’…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Chris Daughtry
Is Chris Daughtry The Rottweiler On The Masked…
 4 days ago
12.12.19
US-POLITICS-WHITEHOUSE
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Full Length “In The Heights”…
 4 days ago
12.12.19
Capital FM Summertime Ball 2019 - Wembley Stadium
Maroon 5 Headed To Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion…
 5 days ago
12.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close