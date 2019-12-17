H-Town
HISD Offering Free Meals To Children During Winter Break

This is a great gesture by HISD. With winter break fast approaching, three HISD high school cafeterias will be open to provide kids free meals.

Booker T. WashingtonChavez and Madison High Schools will serve breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 to 18 during the winter break at no charge. Adults can purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4. Children do not have to be enrolled in school to participate and no paperwork in regards to registration or proof of income is required.

“For some students, time off from school means they experience a lack of food,” Nutrition Services Officer Betti Wiggins said. “By serving no-cost meals during winter break, we’re ensuring that students and their families have a place to go to get a nutritious meal to keep them going while school is out.”

Here are the serving times. For more information, click here.

Booker T Washington 

  • Open Dec 21 & 23
  • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
  • Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Dinner will also be served on Dec. 12 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Chavez High School 

  • Open Dec. 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, Jan. 2, 3, 4
  • Breakfast 8 a.m.
  • Lunch 11:45 a.m.

Madison High School

  • Open Dec. 23, 24, 30, 31
  • Breakfast 8 – 8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon

HISD Offering Free Meals To Children During Winter Break  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

