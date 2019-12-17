Is Lana Del Rey Dating A Cop From ‘Live PD’?

This is not a drill! Lana Del Rey has a boyfriend and they are Instagram official! WHAT?! Seriously, I had no idea she was dating someone. (and I’m one of her biggest fans!) So who is this silver haired fox?

Well, his name is Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, and he’s a police officer from Tulsa, Oklahoma. BUT WAIT, there’s more! He’s a cop on Live PD! (This was so mind-blowing to me that I laid awake thinking about this last night.) I must have been living under a rock though, because she’s been spotted out and about with him since September.

I now feel 1000% invested into their relationship. Sending well wishes their way!

Written By Jules Posted 9 hours ago

