Get Up Close & Personal With Kevin Hart In “Don’t F*** This Up” Trailer

I was one of those people who slept on Kevin Hart. It took a while for his comedic stylings to resonate with me. My cousins would rant and rave about his movie “Paper Soldiers” when I was 13 and I just couldn’t get with him. NOW, it’s a no brainer that his name will go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. Some people still claim he’s not that funny, but I respect the man’s talent and grind. I’ll be watching his Netflix docuseries “Don’t F*** This Up” when it drops in a couple of weeks. Check out the trailer:

