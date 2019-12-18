Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Are Still Cool After Heated Debate!

Often times, people just report on the negative headlines. Yesterday, my entire timeline was talking about the heated discussion/argument that happened between Whoopi Goldberg & Meghan McCain. If you missed it… here it is:

It’s interesting because on TODAY’S SHOW the two talked about how it’s all love and yet I haven’t seen anyone tweeting about it.

I completely understood their explanation. I definitely have gotten into it with close friends and family members but somewhere down the line we end up making up. We just have the privilege of not having millions of people catch us in those moments.

