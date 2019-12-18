Entertainment News
Netflix Drops ‘You’ Season 2 Trailer

I binged season 1 of Netflix’s ‘You’ one weekend and remember the last episode leaving me utterly disgusted!! Penn Badgley returns as creepy killer Joe who we all love to hate on Decemeber 26th for ‘You’ S2. Showrunner, Sera Gamble, teased to the Hollywood Reporter that, “part of the fun of continuing the story is that the loose ends from Joe’s past are still dangling and could come back to him at anytime . . . If you look at every act of violence that he does in Season 1, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him.”

