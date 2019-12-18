Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Weeknd Just Broke This Unfortunate Billboard Record

2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

Usually when an artist sets a Billboard record, it’s a good thing.  Not so much the case for The Weeknd this time.  After a long hiatus from music, fans have been itching to hear something new from “The King of the Fall.” (pun totally intended here…keep reading, you’ll get it)  His latest single “Heartless,” quickly gained momentum on the charts, shooting all the way to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

This was The Weeknd’s 4th number one single, and it has also set the record for the biggest fall from number one in HISTORY. (yes, now the KOTF reference makes sense)  The song fell from the top slot to number 17.  The previous biggest drop from number one was to the 14th slot back in 1974.

Can “Heartless” hold on and make it’s way back to the top?  As a big fan of The Weeknd, I would love to see that happen!

The Weeknd Just Broke This Unfortunate Billboard Record  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Billboard , the weeknd

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Things Get Outrageous In The Trailer For “Impractical…
 36 mins ago
12.18.19
Camila Cabello Almost Sang This Ariana Grande Hit
 9 hours ago
12.18.19
The Weeknd Just Broke This Unfortunate Billboard Record
 11 hours ago
12.18.19
Amir Diamond the View
Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Are Still Cool…
 23 hours ago
12.17.19
Netflix Drops ‘You’ Season 2 Trailer
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Kevin Hart Day
Get Up Close & Personal With Kevin Hart…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performers Announced
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Is Lana Del Rey Dating A Cop From…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Billie Eilish Shares How She Made ‘Bad Guy’…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Pizza
Woman Calls 911 For Help And Pretends To…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Citizen Queen
Watch Citizen Queen’s A Capella Version Of “Bad…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
WATCH: Niall Horan Performs on SNL
 2 days ago
12.16.19
WATCH: Justin Bieber Gets Kylie Jenner To Sing…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
2016 New York Comic Con - Day 1
Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close