Usually when an artist sets a Billboard record, it’s a good thing. Not so much the case for The Weeknd this time. After a long hiatus from music, fans have been itching to hear something new from “The King of the Fall.” (pun totally intended here…keep reading, you’ll get it) His latest single “Heartless,” quickly gained momentum on the charts, shooting all the way to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

This was The Weeknd’s 4th number one single, and it has also set the record for the biggest fall from number one in HISTORY. (yes, now the KOTF reference makes sense) The song fell from the top slot to number 17. The previous biggest drop from number one was to the 14th slot back in 1974.

Can “Heartless” hold on and make it’s way back to the top? As a big fan of The Weeknd, I would love to see that happen!

The Weeknd Just Broke This Unfortunate Billboard Record was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 11 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: