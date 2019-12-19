Things Get Outrageous In The Trailer For “Impractical Jokers: The Movie”

I don’t know if these stunts on Impractical Jokers are real or pre-produced. Either way, I plan on going to the movies to check it out. I’m not sure if the people being pranked are aware of what’s about to go down… and if they do… they are really great actors. Lol The trailer to the movie reminds me of a mix of Jackass with Hangover. If you were born after the year 2000, Jackass was a popular show on MTV where a few dudes gained notoriety by doing the most disgusting and outrageous dares you could think of. You were like one or two years old when it came out. Lol

