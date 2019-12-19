Watch Sesame Street Characters Do Impressions Of Their Co-Stars! [VIDEO]

This video of Sesame Street characters acting like their co-stars is the cutest thing I’ve seen all week. I was really waiting on the edge of my seat to see their impersonations (only to end up smiling uncontrollably). These have GOT to be the worst impressions known to man kind… but it’s cute. It makes the puppets seem real. It would be lame if they ended up sounding perfect. Check out the video below and share it with the kiddos in your family.

Cool fact: Growing up, my favorite character was Ernie. Now, isn’t that a coincidence since his relationship with Bert was based on a gay couple? Lol

