Wayne Brady AKA ‘The Fox’ Wins The Masked Singer!

After a hotly contested season of The Masked Singer, we finally have a winner and it’s none other than The Fox! Well actually, it’s none other than Wayne Brady!

Brady beat out The Flamingo (Adrienne Bailon Houghton) and Rottweiler (Chris Daughtry) to follow in T-Pain‘s footsteps of Masked Singer champions.

After he revealed himself to be The Fox, Brady got emotional, “I’m able to be blessed enough to make a lot of people happy, but I haven’t always been happy myself. It’s taken me all this time to find my joy again, wearing a mask and having no preconceived notions from anyone about what I can do.”

The Masked Singer returns in February! Congrats Wayne!

