Camila Cabello Apologizes After Slammed For Old Racist Comments

WOW!! Just WOW! I can’t believe people dug up stuff from Camila’s past and blasted her for it. Then, it becomes a trend because people caught on and started blasting her too. This is the definition of bullying. She said all that stuff a long time ago. She was literally a different person. This same thing happened to Kevin Hart when he was supposed to host the Oscar’s but someone dug up some old tweets he posted from like 10 years ago and because of that, he had to step down. So dumb! We’ve all done and said things that we are not proud of don’t currently believe are the same way. Below, Camila tweeted out an apology, that I personally don’t think she needed to do.

