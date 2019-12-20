Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mariah Carey Drops New ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Video [WATCH]

81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Pre-Tape

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, just released a new music video for her Holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”  Let’s be honest here, this song may have been released 25 years ago, but it still holds up and is everyone’s favorite Christmas song.  Also, can we take a second to talk about how good Mariah looks in this video?!  Wozers, as stunning as ever!

The new video features the magical feeling of Christmas from a child’s point of view.

This is actually the second new set of visuals Mariah has dropped for her holiday hit this year.  Last month, she released some behind the scenes footage from the making of the original video.

And in case you never saw the original video, here you go! Excuse me while I blast this on repeat…

Mariah Carey Drops New ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Video [WATCH]  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Mariah Carey

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Harry Styles Covers Lizzo’s ‘Juice’
 3 hours ago
12.20.19
These Are 2019’s Hghest Paid Youtuber’s
 5 hours ago
12.20.19
Mariah Carey Drops New ‘All I Want For…
 9 hours ago
12.20.19
Camila Cabello Apologizes After Slammed For Old Racist…
 1 day ago
12.20.19
Celebrities Visit People Now - November 7, 2019
Wayne Brady AKA ‘The Fox’ Wins The Masked…
 1 day ago
12.19.19
The Apple Store Upper West Side Presents Meet The Filmmakers: Kevin Clash, Elmo, & Constance Marks
Watch Sesame Street Characters Do Impressions Of Their…
 2 days ago
12.18.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Things Get Outrageous In The Trailer For “Impractical…
 2 days ago
12.18.19
Camila Cabello Almost Sang This Ariana Grande Hit
 2 days ago
12.18.19
The Weeknd Just Broke This Unfortunate Billboard Record
 2 days ago
12.18.19
Amir Diamond the View
Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Are Still Cool…
 3 days ago
12.17.19
Netflix Drops ‘You’ Season 2 Trailer
 3 days ago
12.17.19
Kevin Hart Day
Get Up Close & Personal With Kevin Hart…
 3 days ago
12.17.19
Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performers Announced
 3 days ago
12.17.19
Is Lana Del Rey Dating A Cop From…
 3 days ago
12.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close