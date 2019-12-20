The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, just released a new music video for her Holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Let’s be honest here, this song may have been released 25 years ago, but it still holds up and is everyone’s favorite Christmas song. Also, can we take a second to talk about how good Mariah looks in this video?! Wozers, as stunning as ever!

The new video features the magical feeling of Christmas from a child’s point of view.

This is actually the second new set of visuals Mariah has dropped for her holiday hit this year. Last month, she released some behind the scenes footage from the making of the original video.

And in case you never saw the original video, here you go! Excuse me while I blast this on repeat…

Mariah Carey Drops New ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Video [WATCH] was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: