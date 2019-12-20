Entertainment News
These Are 2019’s Hghest Paid Youtuber’s

This is insane!! These are the top 10 Youtuber’s of 2019. What’s even crazier, is the number one slot goes to a 10 YEAR OLD! named Ryan Kaji. He made $26 million dollars this year. He started by doing Ryan’s Toy Reviews. Now, he’s on Nickelodeon, does experiments on his channel and has over 22 million subscribers. Go for him!!

YouTube’s biggest earners of 2019

1 — Ryan Kaji, $26 million

2 — Dude Perfect, $20 million

3 — Anastasia Radzinskaya, $18 million

4 — Rhett and Link, $17.5 million

5 — Jeffree Star, $17 million

6 — Preston (Preston Arsement), $14 million

7 (joint) — PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg, $13 million

7 (joint) — Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), $13 million

9 — DanTDM (Daniel Middleton), $12 million

10 — VanossGaming (Evan Fong), $11.5 million

