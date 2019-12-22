Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As Hell” On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

Lizzo was the musical guest on the Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend and she didn’t disappoint. Draped in a classic Dapper Dan of Harlem outfit, the eight-time Grammy nominee belted out “Truth Hurts” with an homage to musician Rosetta Tharpe and an absolutely amazing performance of “Good As Hell.”

LONG LIVE SISTER ROSETTA https://t.co/yMYyMtPH0V — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 22, 2019

After the show, Lizzo posted a side-by-side image of her when she used to work a regular job to now, closing out 2020 on Saturday Night Live. Dreams are real, guys!

On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner… on the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming. pic.twitter.com/cPnoCd6K6Q — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 22, 2019

Watch Lizzo’s SNL performance below.

