Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As Hell” On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

Lizzo was the musical guest on the Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend and she didn’t disappoint. Draped in a classic Dapper Dan of Harlem outfit, the eight-time Grammy nominee belted out “Truth Hurts” with an homage to musician Rosetta Tharpe and an absolutely amazing performance of “Good As Hell.”

After the show, Lizzo posted a side-by-side image of her when she used to work a regular job to now, closing out 2020 on Saturday Night Live. Dreams are real, guys!

Watch Lizzo’s SNL performance below.

RELATED: WATCH: Harry Styles Covers Lizzo’s ‘Juice’

RELATED: Lizzo Responds To Booty Cheek Gate She Set Off At Lakers Game

RELATED: Lizzo Named TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019

lizzo

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Saturday Night Live - Season 45
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 28 mins ago
12.22.19
WATCH: Harry Styles Covers Lizzo’s ‘Juice’
 2 days ago
12.20.19
These Are 2019’s Hghest Paid Youtuber’s
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Mariah Carey Drops New ‘All I Want For…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Camila Cabello Apologizes After Slammed For Old Racist…
 3 days ago
12.20.19
Celebrities Visit People Now - November 7, 2019
Wayne Brady AKA ‘The Fox’ Wins The Masked…
 3 days ago
12.19.19
The Apple Store Upper West Side Presents Meet The Filmmakers: Kevin Clash, Elmo, & Constance Marks
Watch Sesame Street Characters Do Impressions Of Their…
 4 days ago
12.18.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Things Get Outrageous In The Trailer For “Impractical…
 4 days ago
12.18.19
Camila Cabello Almost Sang This Ariana Grande Hit
 4 days ago
12.18.19
The Weeknd Just Broke This Unfortunate Billboard Record
 4 days ago
12.18.19
Amir Diamond the View
Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Are Still Cool…
 5 days ago
12.17.19
Netflix Drops ‘You’ Season 2 Trailer
 5 days ago
12.17.19
Kevin Hart Day
Get Up Close & Personal With Kevin Hart…
 5 days ago
12.17.19
Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performers Announced
 5 days ago
12.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close