Here’s All The Details About Justin Bieber’s New 2020 Album, Tour, Single & Docuseries

The wait is FINALLY over for Justin Bieber fans. Since his last album, 2015’s Purpose, he’s re-discovered God, got married to Hailey Baldwin (both in private and in public), even dealt with mental health issues and now he’s ready to deliver upon what new material he’s been working on. Bieber teased his upcoming album tour, a new single titled “Yummy” as well as a trailer titled #Bieber2020. The single is set to drop on January 3rd.
“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” he said in the visual. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”
The song is set to be on Bieber’s next studio album which he spent a good portion of this year teasing and working on. Back in ’15, Bieber could do no wrong with the massive Purpose album including songs like “Sorry,” “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean?” He didn’t fully step away from music in that time, collaborating with the likes of DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Gucci Mane, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Dan + Shay and more but “Yummy” is said to be his first solo offering in quite some time.
In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Bieber said he had abused Xanax to help cope with his issues. “I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of,” he said. “I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”
See the full list of tour dates for Bieber below.
05/14 Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/17 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19 Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
05/22 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
06/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/16 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
06/27 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
06/30 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/08 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/11 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/13 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15 N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
07/21 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/12 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/14 Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
08/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21 Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
08/24 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/26 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/29 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/01 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/10 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/14 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/17 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/26 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
RELATED: Watch Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” Video [NEW VIDEO]
RELATED: Billie Eilish And Justin Bieber Share “Bad Guy” Remix