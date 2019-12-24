Here’s All The Details About Justin Bieber’s New 2020 Album, Tour, Single & Docuseries

The wait is FINALLY over for Justin Bieber fans. Since his last album, 2015’s Purpose, he’s re-discovered God, got married to Hailey Baldwin (both in private and in public), even dealt with mental health issues and now he’s ready to deliver upon what new material he’s been working on. Bieber teased his upcoming album tour, a new single titled “Yummy” as well as a trailer titled #Bieber2020. The single is set to drop on January 3rd.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” he said in the visual. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”

The song is set to be on Bieber’s next studio album which he spent a good portion of this year teasing and working on. Back in ’15, Bieber could do no wrong with the massive Purpose album including songs like “Sorry,” “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean?” He didn’t fully step away from music in that time, collaborating with the likes of DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Gucci Mane, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Dan + Shay and more but “Yummy” is said to be his first solo offering in quite some time.

“Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” he wrote on Instagram. “I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks… The most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Bieber said he had abused Xanax to help cope with his issues. “I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of,” he said. “I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

See the full list of tour dates for Bieber below.

05/14 Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/17 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/19 Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

05/22 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/26 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

05/29 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

06/02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/05 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

06/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/13 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

06/16 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/19 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

06/27 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

06/30 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/02 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07/06 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/08 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/11 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/13 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/15 N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

07/21 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/06 University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08 Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/12 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/14 Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

08/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/18 Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

08/21 Landover, MD @ FedEx Field

08/24 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/26 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

08/29 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/01 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/03 Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/10 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/14 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/17 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/26 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

