Watch BTS Get In The Christmas Spirit For A Holiday Medley [VIDEO]

While Christmas was heavy on major gifts, proposals and more, BTS had their own variation of a Christmas miracle with a performance of Christmas classics in what was billed as a Christmas Spectacular!

Split into pairs of four performances, BTS members Jungkook, V and Suga all took their hand at Christmas performances with the whole stage setup decorated in lights, presents, candy and all things merry. From “O Holy Night” to “Jingle Bell Rock” to Jimin and RN performing “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and J-Hope and Jin teaming up for “Feliz Navidad,” the boys rounded everything out with a Korean version of “Silent Night” to close!

Watch all of their performances below. This was just a warmup as BTS will be part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest to help ring in 2020!

 

 

 

 

RELATED: BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Big Winners At 2019 AMAs [Full Winners List]

RELATED: BTS To Hit Theaters With “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final]”

