Love Again? Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Rumored To Be Back Together

Are they back on? Rumor has it Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly reconciled! They may not officially be back together but after a few cozy posts found on Gigi’s Instagram, we at least know Gigi took up Zayn’s mother’s cooking recipe for her chicken curry pasta.

“Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad.” Gigi captioned one of the photos.

What makes it even cuter? Mailk’s mom Trisha liked an old photo of the two in the Malik kitchen aka Gigi’s favorite restaurant.

Trisha also liked this old video of Gigi saying her favourite restaurant in the world is Trisha’s house! And she posted it on her Instagram Stories 💕 (December 29, 2019) pic.twitter.com/K2QPzB9H3Y — Zayn & Gigi News (@zigifacts) December 29, 2019

The couple has been on again and off again for quite sometime and according to a November report by US Weekly, the pair are being cordial with one another but haven’t gotten back together — yet. Especially after Gigi’s “summer fling” with Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

“Gigi and Zayn are still speaking but they aren’t getting back together — it’s way too stressful for her,” the source revealed. “She still has some lingering feelings for him sure but she won’t go through getting back together with him. She’s already tried. They were spending more time together before the Tyler Cameron relationship.”

So, looks like we’re still waiting for the major news that the couple has made it official again. You never know what could happen in 2020!

