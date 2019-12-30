Entertainment News
Here’s The Most Popular Netflix Shows Of 2019

In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

For all the chilling, binging and more done in 2019, Netflix has compiled a list of the most popular films, series, documentaries and more released on the platform in the US.

Apparently, people love Adam Sandler to the point where Murder Mystery, his movie with Jennifer Aniston was the most popular Netflix release of 2019, yes topping Stranger Things 3 and even The Incredibles 2. Other Netflix properties such as the Michael Bay/Ryan Reynolds film 6 Underground and Martin Scorcese’s The Irishmen round out the top 5.

In terms of series, everyone was ready to return to Hawkins, Indiana for Stranger Things 3 but also see Henry Cavill take on the role of the video game character The Witcher, and Penn Badgley‘s return as Joe for You, season 2. Also everyone was apparently enamored with the shocking life and crimes of Ted Bundy as his docuseries came in at No. 1, followed by Our Planet and the FYRE Festival documentary.

Check out the thread from Netflix revealing the top picks below!

In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen...
