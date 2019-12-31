Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Makes More History

Mariah Carey is already the queen of Christmas. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been in much of our adult lives and for the first time ever in 2019, it became the No. 1 song in the country – 25 years after it first came out! Now according to the Billboard chart, she’s about to set a new record too.

Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the No. 1 song in the country for a third week and since the upcoming chart will be the first of 2020, it makes Carey the first artist EVER to have a No. 1 song in four decades.

Previously, artists like Usher, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Elton John held the distinction of having #1 songs in three different decades. Wonder had the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, The King of Pop and John had the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Janet and Madonna had No. 1 songs in the ’80s, ’90s, and the 2000s while Christina, Usher, and Britney all had No. 1’s in the ’90s, ’00s and the ’10s.

But it’s Mariah with her 19 No. 1s beginning with 1990’s “Vision Of Love” that sets the mark. She tallied 14 No. 1s in the ’90s, four in the ’00s, 1 in the ’10s and now 1 in the ’20s! All hail Mariah!

