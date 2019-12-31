Free Rides, Tows And Lyft Discounts Available In Houston On New Year’s Eve

H-Town
We hear the warnings year after year and sadly some of us don’t heed them. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day has been known for celebrating making another year but also sadly for alcohol-related deaths on the roads in Houston ad beyond.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Metro is offering FREE RIDES until 6 a.m. New Year’s Day (January 1). Normal services will resume on New Year’s Day with normal fares resuming at 6 a.m. and local bus routes and METRORail operating on a Sunday schedule. Also, there is no Park & Ride service and all HOV/HOT lanes are closed.

If you use METROlift, customers must call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to schedule trips for Wed, Jan 1 and Thurs, Jan. 2.

TIPSY TOW:

Don’t want to leave your car? Use Tipsy Tow. The Tipsy Tow program runs from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 1. Tipsy Tow will tow your car up to 10 miles home for free — and also give you a ride. Call 800-222-4357 for more information.

RIDE SHARES:

Lyft is offering a discount for NYE. Use the code NYEHOU2020 to get $10 off (good for current & first-time riders). Uber is also offering promo codes for first-time riders.

