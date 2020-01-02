Lizzo Looks Back On Her Decade With An Inspiring Message For Fans [PHOTOS]

It’s arguable that nobody had a better 2019 than Lizzo. Grammy nominations, a No. 1 album and No. 1 song, countless headlines and head-turning moments. She was even crowned “Entertainer of the Year” by TIME Magazine. And even with all of that, she’s humble enough to realize that none of this happened over night.

In a collage of photos she shared on Twitter, she included two photos of herself. On the left, a photo taken in 2009 and on the right, her TIME cover. She reflected on how so much changed in her life from 2009 on, from the tragedy of losing her father, living in her car and feeling alone on Thanksgiving.

“2009 was the year my daddy died,” she wrote. “2009 was the year I lived in my car and cried myself to sleep on Thanksgiving.”

In the decade since she spoke about the change the woman on the left went through in order to become the woman who covered time and reminded us she was 100% that b*tch.

“2019 is the year my album and song went No. 1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her house,” she continued. “Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of your anything.”

Lizzo has openly told the story about how she nearly gave up on music altogether. Two years ago, “Truth Hurts” was initially a flop. Then the record gained some steam and mainstream success, topping numerous charts and the end result? Three Grammy nominations for “Truth Hurts,” Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Not bad for the 31-year-old.

“Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for,” she told People Magazine, “which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”

