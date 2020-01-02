News
HomeNews

Watch The First Full Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place II’

Looks like Emily Blunt and company gonna be going up against them sonar driven aliens once again...

A Quiet Place II

Source: Jonny Cournoyer / Paramount Pictures

It’s going on two years since John Krasinski (Jim from The Office to many and Jack Ryan to few) took the horror genre by surprise with his “silent” film A Quiet Place. Though some were annoyed by, well, the quietness of the film, that very same soundless atmosphere led to it becoming a critical and commercial hit.

Needless to say fans began clamoring for a sequel to the film about a family creeping quietly through a post-apocalyptic country while sound-sensitive aliens look for their next meal, and come March they’ll be getting their wish.

In the first full trailer for A Quiet Place II, we’ll finally be getting flashback scenes to see how the alien invasion began (the original began a while after humanity came under attack) while picking up where things left off as Emily Blunt and her children continue down the road she and her now deceased hubby (Krasinski) began. This time around she and her children find that they’re not the only survivors left and though she hopes to help anyone she can she also learns that “the people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving.”

We guess they’ll have their own version of Negan (Walking Dead reference) running amuck out there or something.

Check out the trailer for A Quiet Place 2 below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come March 2020.

Watch The First Full Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place II’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

a quiet place II

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
"Mariah Christmas" Pop Up Shop in NYC
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is…
 2 days ago
12.31.19
In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen...
Here’s The Most Popular Netflix Shows Of 2019
 3 days ago
12.30.19
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid leaving the Versace Versus show
Love Again? Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Rumored To…
 3 days ago
12.30.19
Empire State Building Hosts K-Pop Group BTS
Watch BTS Get In The Christmas Spirit For…
 7 days ago
12.26.19
Justin Bieber
Here’s All The Details About Justin Bieber’s New…
 1 week ago
12.24.19
Saturday Night Live - Season 45
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 2 weeks ago
12.22.19
WATCH: Harry Styles Covers Lizzo’s ‘Juice’
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
These Are 2019’s Hghest Paid Youtuber’s
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
Mariah Carey Drops New ‘All I Want For…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
Camila Cabello Apologizes After Slammed For Old Racist…
 2 weeks ago
12.20.19
Celebrities Visit People Now - November 7, 2019
Wayne Brady AKA ‘The Fox’ Wins The Masked…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.19
The Apple Store Upper West Side Presents Meet The Filmmakers: Kevin Clash, Elmo, & Constance Marks
Watch Sesame Street Characters Do Impressions Of Their…
 2 weeks ago
12.18.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Things Get Outrageous In The Trailer For “Impractical…
 2 weeks ago
12.18.19
Camila Cabello Almost Sang This Ariana Grande Hit
 2 weeks ago
12.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close