The most common New Year’s resolutions include some type of weight loss goal. John Schnatter, you may know him better as Papa John, has a little bit of a different approach to his resolution. He is going to eat 50 pizzas in 30 days to kick-off 2020. Let me be honest, that’s a LOT of pizza, but it also sounds like a super attainable goal.

He apparently has a personal record of smashing 40 pizzas in 30 days, so what’s 10 more? Best of luck on your resolution Papa, if you need any help- let me know, I’ll be ready to sub in at any moment!

‘Papa’ John Schnatter Wants To Eat 50 Pizzas In 30 Days To Kick Off 2020 was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 7 hours ago

