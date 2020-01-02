It’s clear Billie Eilish has a love for fashion. She has her own unique style that is pretty iconic. She has had clothing collaborations before, and even launched her own clothing line. Her latest fashion venture includes a sustainable merch collaboration with H&M. The best part is, it’s actually affordable! WOOOO! The most expensive item in the collection is a hoodie priced at $35.

So who’s ready to get some new over-sized hoodies just in time to see her on tour this winter? MEEEEE! Check out all the merch here.

Billie Eilish Drops Clothing Collaboration With H&M was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 8 hours ago

