Tempers Flare In Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 3 Super Trailer

Amara La Negra

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Houston

I stopped watching and supporting the Love & Hip Hop franchise years ago. I couldn’t get with all of the drama and negativity. That kind of thing seeps into your pores. We have to be careful about what we take in on a day to day basis. I’ve never watched LHH Miami a day in my life, but I’m going to tune in this season mainly for Amara La Negra. She was one of my favorite guests of 2019. If you missed our conversation, check it out here:

Watch the super trailer for Season 3 of her show:

It returns January 6th at 8PM central on Vh1.

 

