John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who Ship Kylo And Rey

It seems like he's been waiting to do this for a while

''Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'' European Film Premiere In London

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

John Boyega Gives His Two Cents On This Star Wars Love Story

The Rise Of Skywalker hit theaters on December 20th, completing the most recent Star Wars trilogy.

With the latest film in theaters, it’s only right that fans have taken to the internet to talk about theories, hits, misses, and everything related to the film–but fans of the franchise aren’t the only ones putting in their two cents on how the movie turned out. John Boyega, who plays the character Finn, also had something to say about a controversial storyline from the trilogy.

**SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t seen The Rise Of Skywalker and don’t want to know about anything that happens in the film, stop reading here!**

In this film, two characters who have been teasing a romance throughout the trilogy–Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver) and Rey (played by Daisy Ridley)–finally ended up kissing. This was a huge moment for viewers who have been waiting for this romance to develop for so long, but shortly after their kiss, Kylo died.

While some fans are upset over such a bittersweet ending, others are happy for Boyega’s character Finn, who was also believed to have had romantic feelings for Rey.

This is also significant because of the backlash Boyega has received over the years for being in the Star Wars movies in the first place. Many fans believe that the only reason certain viewers were rooting for a romance between Driver and Ridley’s characters is because they were opposed to the alternative: an interracial relationship between Boyega and Ridley.

So, after years of backlash and dealing with the racism surrounding his role, Boyega decided to troll those Star Wars fans who really didn’t want to see him with Rey.

The actor tweeted out 4 photos of Kylo and Rey from the films, writing, “Star Wars romance.” The photos show Kyloe and Rey fighting, which clearly depicts how unhealthy of a relationship these two really had.

This set off a storm of tweets from fans angry about him making fun of their relationship, while others were on board with making fun of what many see as an abusive relationship.

He had a lot of fun replying to all of these Star Wars fans, showcasing the fact that he’s not taking himself too seriously.

It’s good to see John Boyega having some fun at the expense of fans who’ve been giving him trouble for years now.

John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who Ship Kylo And Rey  was originally published on globalgrind.com

