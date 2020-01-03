Entertainment News
3 Songs On Tik Tok That Are Popping Right Now!

Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

It’s crazy that the generation under me doesn’t even watch TV anymore. My little cousin John was in town for the holidays and he told me that every night he just tunes into Tik Tok until he falls asleep. My, how times have changed! Lol John’s a junior in high school and we talked about some of the hottest songs that kids are using on the social media app. I rock with all of them. Check em out:

Roxanne by Arizona Zervas

Falling by Trevor Daniel

Yellow Hearts by Ant Saunders

 

