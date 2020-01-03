Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion & More To Perform At Coachella 2020!

I think we all saw the rumors that Travis Scott & Frank Ocean were slated to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, but now it’s official! Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Ari Lennox and Big Sean are a few of the other artists that will be taking the stage as well. As I glanced at the line-up, I realized that I’ve been fortunate to see a lot of these celebrities perform. Take it from me…. the people that I’ve seen do not disappoint; and that goes for Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion too! She’ll be out in Cali shutting thangs down!!! Check out the full list of performers on www.Coachella.Com

